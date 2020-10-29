Bongani Zungu has said he is looking forward to learning from former England and Liverpool midfield star Steven Gerrard‚ his new manager at Scottish giants Rangers FC.

Having cleared his quarantine period arriving in Scotland‚ Bafana Bafana midfielder Zungu got a run for an hour in his first training session on Wednesday with his new teammates at the club he has signed for from Amiens SC in France.

Zungu said he felt he might even be up for a run‚ should Gerrard wish‚ in Rangers’ Europa League clash against Polish outfit Lech Poznan at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

“It means a lot to me to play for such a huge club with such a rich history‚” Zungu said in his first virtual press conference.

“When I was a young boy growing up in South Africa my dad used to speak to me about Rangers‚ and to be here today I feel very proud.”