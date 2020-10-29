Keeper says he will continue training in Naturena to stay match-fit
Peterson in limbo as Chiefs' ban appeal fails
Kaizer Chiefs target Brandon Peterson sounded disappointed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the club's appeal against a two-window transfer ban on Tuesday.
It means Chiefs would not be able to register new players for two consecutive transfer windows, and this has now affected Peterson, who was training with the club together with Phathutshedzo Nange and Sifiso Hlanti.
Chiefs were interested in these three players, but they will have to wait until the first window of the 2021/22 season to register new players.
In an interview with the Sowetan yesterday, the former Wits goalkeeper said he would continue to train with the club to keep fit unless they tell him to stop. “I was training there to get match fit and all that, you know, after coming from a minor operation I had,” Peterson said.
“Going there obviously, nothing was for sure. What I was doing was trying to get match-fit and all that before something pops up.
“It is not the end of the world. Things happen for a reason. Every footballer in SA wants to play for one of the best teams in the country. The only thing I can do is to work hard, and if the opportunity arrives, I will take it with both hands.”
Chiefs found themselves in this situation after they signed Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana illegally from Fosa Juniors in 2018 and were banned by Fifa from signing players.
Having seen rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns strengthen their squads, Chiefs were hoping for a positive outcome in their appeal so they too can beef up the team.
But now they could also lose Peterson, Hlanti and Nange to other teams. “We have to be positive and look forward to the future. I’m still busy training with the team, like I said I have been keeping fit to get to the level where I can compete again,” Peterson said.
“I don’t know what will happen like I said, my main aim is to get fit because there is no point in signing a contract and you don’t play.”
Hlanti manager Sizwe Ntshangase said he can only talk about the future of the Bafana Bafana defender before the end of the week as he is not sure what will happen now. “Everyone is asking me the same question, I don’t know what to answer,” Ntshangase told Sowetan.
“We’ve not thought about what will happen with him going forward, so I don’t want to answer something I don’t know. If you can call me before the end of the week, then I will have something."
Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung said they would make an announcement today after the board meeting about what will happen with the players who have been training with the club.
