Peterson in limbo as Chiefs' ban appeal fails

Kaizer Chiefs target Brandon Peterson sounded disappointed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the club's appeal against a two-window transfer ban on Tuesday.

It means Chiefs would not be able to register new players for two consecutive transfer windows, and this has now affected Peterson, who was training with the club together with Phathutshedzo Nange and Sifiso Hlanti.

Chiefs were interested in these three players, but they will have to wait until the first window of the 2021/22 season to register new players.

In an interview with the Sowetan yesterday, the former Wits goalkeeper said he would continue to train with the club to keep fit unless they tell him to stop. “I was training there to get match fit and all that, you know, after coming from a minor operation I had,” Peterson said.

“Going there obviously, nothing was for sure. What I was doing was trying to get match-fit and all that before something pops up.

“It is not the end of the world. Things happen for a reason. Every footballer in SA wants to play for one of the best teams in the country. The only thing I can do is to work hard, and if the opportunity arrives, I will take it with both hands.”