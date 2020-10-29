Chippa no longer want on-loan players

Unlike in almost all previous seasons, Chippa United didn’t take any player on loan this term.

Previously Chippa used to be predominantly made up of on-loan players, particularly from Orlando Pirates. Just last season the Chilli Boys had Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa on loan from Bucs.

Having arrived in July, coach Lehlohonolo Seema looks not to be a fan of relying on players who’re on loan. The Chippa mentor has revealed that the reason they didn’t take any player on loan this season is because they want to build a team that will sustain them for a while.

“If you are building something you want to call it your own, you have to have your own players that can be with you for longer,’’ said Seema after their 1-0 home defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

Though he maintained he’s happy with his squad, Seema hinted they might make one big signing before the transfer window slams shut on November 17.

“We are happy with the squad that we have, [but] we will probably have one of the known players that will come. There were a lot of players that were not available [in the game against Chiefs] ... Thabiso Lebitso and [Silas] Maziya are still not here,’’ stated Seema.

Chippa had thought they’d secured a point against Amakhosi but a Gregory Damons own goal in the 77th minute gifted dominant Chiefs maximum points. Seema was still proud of his troops despite the defeat at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“There are a lot of positives from this game. I like the energy, the belief that they [his boys] had. They pushed up until the unfortunate own goal,’’ said Seema.

Seema said he had told Damons not to feel he had let the team down. “I said: ‘Gregory, if it wasn’t you [who scored the own goal]… who did you want it to be? It’s you because you are working’. I was pleased with his overall performance,’’ said Seema.

Meanwhile, Sowetan has since been reliably informed that Thabo Rakhale is returning to the club, having left in July upon the expiration of his contract.