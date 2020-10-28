Williams targets award for himself, title for SuperSport

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams is chasing his third PSL goalkeeper of the year award in the 2020-21 season.

Williams, 28, also wants to keep the highest number of clean sheets and lead his team to their first Premiership title in 10 years.

The Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper started his mission with a clean sheet when the three-time league champions cruised to a 2-0 victory over Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium last week.

Speaking ahead of Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s DStv Premiership encounter against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tonight (7.30pm), Williams said that he is eyeing another clean sheet and three points.

Williams dedicated his back-to-back goalkeeper of the year gongs to his eight-year-old son Mikyle and his girlfriend.