Bafana keeper working to fix mistakes
Williams targets award for himself, title for SuperSport
SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams is chasing his third PSL goalkeeper of the year award in the 2020-21 season.
Williams, 28, also wants to keep the highest number of clean sheets and lead his team to their first Premiership title in 10 years.
The Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper started his mission with a clean sheet when the three-time league champions cruised to a 2-0 victory over Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium last week.
Speaking ahead of Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s DStv Premiership encounter against Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tonight (7.30pm), Williams said that he is eyeing another clean sheet and three points.
Williams dedicated his back-to-back goalkeeper of the year gongs to his eight-year-old son Mikyle and his girlfriend.
“I’m already focusing on winning my third goalie of the year title. My son and girlfriend push me hard to double up my efforts in goal. My son gets upset when I concede. I dedicate my award to the two of them and want to thank my teammates and management for making it possible for me to shine in goal,” said a delighted Williams.
Williams was named in the Bafana squad to face Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.
“I know that I make mistakes, mostly in the national team colours, but I’m working hard to fix them and I'm happy with my call-up. It’s always an honour to represent your country,” he said.
In the 2019-20 season, Arrows took four points off SuperSport, and the Tshwane-based outfit always find it hard to get a result when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal.
“We hope to keep the momentum going and win our second match. There is a strong feeling that we can go on to clinch the league title this season,” said Williams.
Coach Kaitano Tembo is not a fan of rotating keepers, and if Williams is on top of his game, he will play regularly ahead of new signing George Chigova and third-choice Boafela Pule.
