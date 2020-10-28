Club won't sign new players 2021/22 season
Massive blow for Chiefs as they lose Dax appeal
When it rains, it pours.
This saying sums up Kaizer Chiefs’ recent mishaps perfectly. Yesterday, Amakhosi’s misfortunes reached a crescendo as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed their appeal against the two-window transfer ban.
Chiefs found themselves in this dire situation as a result of unlawfully signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana from his native Fosa Juniors in 2018. The Glamour Boys are still reeling from losing the league title on the last day of the past season and CAS’s verdict is likely to inflict more agony.
Following yesterday’s final verdict by CAS, Chiefs will now have to wait for the first window of the 2021/22 season to register players. They must also pay Fosa about R640,000 as compensation for recruiting the player illegitmately in 2018.
As evinced in their 3-0 thumping by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend, Amakhosi desperately needed to refresh their squad if they were to compete against the Brazilians and Orlando Pirates.
Chiefs could also lose Sfiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange, two former Bidvest Wits players who had agreed to train with them pending the appeal outcome. Now these players must find new homes with the transfer window closing on November 30.
What makes matters worse is that Chiefs will also compete in the taxing CAF Champions League this season. With such depleted squad, it’d be like expecting a titanic not to sink to vouch for them to have a solid campaign.
Some pundits argue that this is a perfect opportunity for Chiefs to re-build using their development products. New coach Gavin Hunt has already suggested he was working on the basis that they will lose the appeal, meaning this may not come as a surprise to him.
A portion of the CAS statement reads: "Given these circumstances‚ the Fifa DRC concluded that the player unilaterally terminated the Employment Contract with Fosa Juniors FC without just cause. As a consequence‚ the player was ordered‚ together with Kaizer Chiefs FC‚ to jointly and severally pay a compensation of... US$40‚000 (about R640,000) … to Fosa Juniors FC,’’ said the statement.
Dax has already served his four-month ban and is currently with Black Leopards on loan from Chiefs. He had earlier said he would not pay any money towards his former club, but last night's ruling means he will have to consult with Chiefs over how they should split the bill due to Fosa.
