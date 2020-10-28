Massive blow for Chiefs as they lose Dax appeal

When it rains, it pours.

This saying sums up Kaizer Chiefs’ recent mishaps perfectly. Yesterday, Amakhosi’s misfortunes reached a crescendo as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed their appeal against the two-window transfer ban.

Chiefs found themselves in this dire situation as a result of unlawfully signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana from his native Fosa Juniors in 2018. The Glamour Boys are still reeling from losing the league title on the last day of the past season and CAS’s verdict is likely to inflict more agony.

Following yesterday’s final verdict by CAS, Chiefs will now have to wait for the first window of the 2021/22 season to register players. They must also pay Fosa about R640,000 as compensation for recruiting the player illegitmately in 2018.

As evinced in their 3-0 thumping by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend, Amakhosi desperately needed to refresh their squad if they were to compete against the Brazilians and Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs could also lose Sfiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange, two former Bidvest Wits players who had agreed to train with them pending the appeal outcome. Now these players must find new homes with the transfer window closing on November 30.