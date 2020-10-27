Zungu says his days as a 'bad boy' are over

Having hogged headlines for his off-field antics as a teenager while he was playing for AmaZulu, talented midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu says joining Orlando Pirates has instilled discipline in him.

Pirates bought Zungu from Stellenbosch in January this year. The 24-year-old star was deemed a bad boy when AmaZulu released him in 2018 after allegations of “misbehaving”.

“Coming to Pirates from Stellenbosch taught me a lot of things…this club is so professional. To be at Pirates has made me realise that as a player you must be disciplined on and off the field,’’ Zungu told media in Durban at the weekend.

“The most important thing here is to work very hard at training and individually. It’s also important to stay away from bad things outside the field.’’

Zungu also opened up about the role Stellenbosch mentor Steve Barker played in his career after convincing him to come to the Western Cape to revive his career in the aftermath of being shown the door at Usuthu.