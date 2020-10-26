Zinnbauer welcomes point, says Bucs still work in progress

While insinuating his side were miles away from being a complete team, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was happy with a point in the league opener against AmaZulu at the weekend.

AmaZulu held Pirates to a 1-all stalemate at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium. The Buccaneers struck first when Gabadinho Mhango converted from the spot in the 18th minute. AmaZulu levelled matters when Lehlohonolo Majoro tucked in a penalty rebound, with his first initial attempt saved by Wayne Sandilands 12 minutes before the end of the first stanza.

“There is a lot of work to be done with the team. We will take things slowly, we are not there yet. A point is a point. It’s important for us, we worked hard for this point,” said Zinnbauer.

“This wasn’t easy ... AmaZulu are a good team. They made high pressure, they fight. It was an away game for us. First game isn’t easy, you saw the results from other games.”

Bucs made one change from the side that dispatched Cape Town City 1-0 to advance to the MTN8 semifinals. Having missed that game through suspension, Innocent Maela walked into the starting XI, replacing Vincent Pule, who entered the fray at the start of the second-half.

Pirates have since shifted their concentration to their next league match against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).