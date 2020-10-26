Mngqithi believes Erasmus, Shalulile will deliver more

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was encouraged to see his two new strikers, Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile, score in their opening match of the DStv Premiership.

Erasmus and Shalulile were on target for Sundowns as they defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, with the other goal scored by recently crowned footballer of the year winner Themba Zwane.

Over the past few seasons, Sundowns relied on Zwane and Gaston Sirino for goals. But Mngqithi believes the two will now improve their scoring rate as they look to continue their dominance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“We have not been able to score enough goals. We’ve been creating a lot of opportunities, we’ve been working very hard to improve those statistics, but we’ve not been able to come up with goals. We were just unfortunate because our defensive record is normally good,” Mngqithi said after the match.

“But with Kermit, [Gift] Motupa, [Mauricio] Affonso, Gaston, and Shalulile, we should hope for a little bit better in terms of the numbers that we can collect from them.”