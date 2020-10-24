Dream rise: Sundowns star Mkhulise was a ball boy to Kekana and Zwane

From ball-boy to first team player, that’s the inspiring story of the highly-rated Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise.

The 24-year-old Mkhulise, who has been with Sundowns since 2012 when he started at the academy, has established himself as one of the key players for the Brazilians with 34 appearances in all competitions last season.

“I’ve been here since 2012, I have come far with this team,” he said as he looked back at his stay at Chloorkop where he was promoted to the first team by former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Last season, Mkhulise made 22 appearances in the league including two goals and one assist. He gained valuable Caf Champions League experience also with four appearances, two goals and one assist.

He also made three appearances each in Sundowns’ march to the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup trophies and played twice in the MTN8 at the beginning of last season.