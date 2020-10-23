TS Galaxy's build-up to league debut in stark contrast to TTM's

There is no room for mediocrity at TS Galaxy. That is the warning of owner Tim Sukazi ahead of his team’s debut DStv Premiership season.

While Galaxy appear like a team that can hold their own in a competitive league, fellow newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila seem to be falling apart even before they kick a ball in the new league. The teams clash on Sunday at Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm).

TTM have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, while Galaxy have quietly gone about their business. “There is no room for mediocrity here. We are a professional team and I expect players to behave as such. Be a good example to the supporters and play and respect the badge of this club,” said Sukazi.

The lawyer expects his team to be competitive and give the big boys a run for their money in the new season.

New Galaxy signing Mxolisi Macuphu said the Dan Malesela-coached team were gearing up for the big game at the weekend.