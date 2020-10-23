Premiership newcomers face off in season opener
TS Galaxy's build-up to league debut in stark contrast to TTM's
There is no room for mediocrity at TS Galaxy. That is the warning of owner Tim Sukazi ahead of his team’s debut DStv Premiership season.
While Galaxy appear like a team that can hold their own in a competitive league, fellow newcomers Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila seem to be falling apart even before they kick a ball in the new league. The teams clash on Sunday at Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm).
TTM have been in the news for all the wrong reasons, while Galaxy have quietly gone about their business. “There is no room for mediocrity here. We are a professional team and I expect players to behave as such. Be a good example to the supporters and play and respect the badge of this club,” said Sukazi.
The lawyer expects his team to be competitive and give the big boys a run for their money in the new season.
New Galaxy signing Mxolisi Macuphu said the Dan Malesela-coached team were gearing up for the big game at the weekend.
“We’ve had four weeks of preparations and we are ready for the challenge. After four games we will have an oiled team capable of beating anyone,” said Macuphu.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane, the oldest member of the team at 38, is hoping for a positive start to the season. “I’m looking forward to helping young players that we have here. I want to be a link between the technical team and the players. It will boost our morale if we win in Venda. We aim to win,” said Letsholonyane.
Despite attracting negative media attention recently, TTM coach Joel Masutha says his team will not get relegated.
“We want to hit the ground running and I believe that we will achieve that. And I know what it takes to assemble a team in a short space of time,” said Masutha.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB Stadium, 3.30pm; Celtic v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm; Baroka v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Chippa, Cape Town Stadium, 6pm; AmaZulu v Pirates, Kings Park Stadium, 8.15pm; SuperSport v Leopards, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8.15pm
Sunday: Tshakhuma v Galaxy, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Dani Craven Stadium, 3.30pm
