WIN | A VIP match-day trip to the UK with Cadbury’s ‘Taste the Action’

This year, sports fans have missed out on so many highlights. Now Cadbury has partnered with top English football clubs Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to bring SA fans closer to all the action.

You could get lost in the stadium roar of football fandom and win the holiday experience of a lifetime, including flights, luxury accommodation, spending money, sightseeing tours, dinner experiences and a whole lot more.

Stand the chance to score one of three VIP legendary travel experiences and exciting weekly prizes. Choose between a premium trip to the UK (including a VIP match day experience) for you and a partner or pick your squad, made up of your three besties, and ‘live like legends’ on a local holiday in Camps Bay, Cape Town. All prize trips to be redeemed in 2021 (T&Cs apply dependent on travel restrictions at the time of travel).

To enter, buy two of your favourite participating Cadbury legends: Crunchie, 5Star, PS, Lunch Bar, or limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk slabs in Astros, PS Caramilk, 5 Star and Crunchie variants. Then dial *120*101112#, enter the unique code found inside the pack, and follow the prompts. It's as simple as that!

Ultimate experience

“The noise, the fans singing your name, the roar when you’re chasing a goal – there’s nothing like match day – it’s the ultimate experience,” says SA and Manchester United star Quinton Fortune about match days in the UK.

“Legendary experiences are meant to be enjoyed on and off the field, and we are excited to join forces with some of the legends of soccer to give our local audience a true Taste of the Action. Now more than ever, people are looking for exciting experiences and we are glad to be able to deliver these to our fans,” said Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate.

