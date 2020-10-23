Mbatha believes top-four spot is attainable for Usuthu

Having made good signings recently, AmaZulu are now targeting a top-four finish in the DStv Premiership this season.

Usuthu have brought Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu, among other players, ahead of the new season. Goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha feels with the squad they have assembled, they can finish in the top four.

They will open their campaign against Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

“I think it is good signings all-round. The more the club has quality players, the better it is for us as a team to achieve our goal,” Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday.

“Our goals have been made and are out there for everyone to see what we want to achieve. We want to achieve a top-four finish, meaning you need to have quality players all-round.

“Those who are playing and those who are not must be of great quality so that if one is injured or suspended, whoever comes in knows that it is time to work.”