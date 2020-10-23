Keeper feels new signings have transformed AmaZulu
Mbatha believes top-four spot is attainable for Usuthu
Having made good signings recently, AmaZulu are now targeting a top-four finish in the DStv Premiership this season.
Usuthu have brought Augustine Mulenga, Luvuyo Memela, veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu, among other players, ahead of the new season. Goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha feels with the squad they have assembled, they can finish in the top four.
They will open their campaign against Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).
“I think it is good signings all-round. The more the club has quality players, the better it is for us as a team to achieve our goal,” Mbatha told Sowetan yesterday.
“Our goals have been made and are out there for everyone to see what we want to achieve. We want to achieve a top-four finish, meaning you need to have quality players all-round.
“Those who are playing and those who are not must be of great quality so that if one is injured or suspended, whoever comes in knows that it is time to work.”
AmaZulu are known for fighting relegation every season, but the 31-year-old said those days are gone as they will be competing for titles.
Mbatha also highlighted the importance of starting the season well with a victory against the Buccaneers.
“It is a big game and what makes it even bigger for us is not that we are playing Pirates, but that we want to start the season on a high,” Mbatha said.
“We must not find ourselves in a similar position as last season, where we started poorly and ended up playing catch-up.”
After watching Pirates in action last weekend against Cape Town City, where they won 1-0, Mbatha feels it is an advantage for them as they know what to expect.
“They are a good team and they run for each other. Pirates have a structure but we are not worried about them. I think throughout the season that I have been here, every time we play the so-called big teams, we always rise to the occasion. We have players who do not shy away when it comes to big games.”
