Coach is done in the transfer market
Tembo vows to get Mohomi fit and going again
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo wants to help new signing Lucky Mohomi rediscover his best form.
The 29-year-old midfielder received a second chance to revive his ailing career on a two-year deal after a frustrating few years at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Speaking ahead of their DStv Premiership opening game against Black Leopards at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday at 3.30pm, Tembo said he was committed to helping the player turn his career around.
“Lucky has been training with us for a few weeks and still needs to work on his fitness. I want to help him to start enjoying football again. He is a player with technical ability, and his attitude towards training is second to none. We are committed to helping him. You will see a different Lucky in a period of three weeks. He has goals in him and needs to work on his confidence because he is an important player for us,” Tembo said.
The 50-year-old Zimbabwean mentor also praised his deadly striker Bradley Grobler, whose move to Orlando Pirates failed to materialise, for his professionalism.
“Grobler is a professional and not the one to sulk because of a failed move to Pirates. We are hoping for another good season from him and expect a double-figure of goals,” he said.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will be without injured Sipho Mbule, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Evans Rusike, and Luke Fleurs against Leopards. Tembo signed five players, George Chigova, Igraam Rayners, Keenan Philips, Mpho Mathebula, and Mohomi.
Tembo confirmed that he was done with his transfer activities as he ruled out the possibility of re-signing striker Jeremy Brockie. “We are done in the transfer market. We don’t have enough budget to sign more players,” revealed Tembo.
Commenting on their game against Lidoda Duvha, Tembo expects them to park the bus and play for a point. “I expect them to be defensive and to fight for a point. They made us sweat for our victory in our last meeting,” said the Matsatsantsa coach. Leopards held SuperSport to a 2-2 draw in their first-round meeting in the 2019/2020 season at the same venue. But United laboured to a 1-0 win in their last meeting in the bio-bubble.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.