Tembo vows to get Mohomi fit and going again

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo wants to help new signing Lucky Mohomi rediscover his best form.

The 29-year-old midfielder received a second chance to revive his ailing career on a two-year deal after a frustrating few years at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking ahead of their DStv Premiership opening game against Black Leopards at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday at 3.30pm, Tembo said he was committed to helping the player turn his career around.

“Lucky has been training with us for a few weeks and still needs to work on his fitness. I want to help him to start enjoying football again. He is a player with technical ability, and his attitude towards training is second to none. We are committed to helping him. You will see a different Lucky in a period of three weeks. He has goals in him and needs to work on his confidence because he is an important player for us,” Tembo said.