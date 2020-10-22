Shabba, Mthembu will have to wait for Usuthu debuts

Veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala and striker Siphelele Mthembu could wait longer for their AmaZulu debut as they are yet to tick all the boxes in terms of fitness.

AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini revealed that the two are likely to miss their match against Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm) as they have to undergo a late fitness test.

Both players joined Usuthu on Monday, and Dlamini said the fact that they have not played competitive football for a while makes them doubtful to face the Buccaneers.

“They joined us this week, and some of them, when it comes to fitness, are very behind. We know Shabba hasn’t played for some time now. So is Mthembu,” Dlamini told Sowetan.

“A lot of them actually started training with us on Tuesday, and we will see their progress to check if they can play a part on Saturday. We will have to rely more on the physical trainer to tell us where they are in terms of comparing them with the whole group.

“But some of them have been playing. The likes of Limbikani Mzava and Augustine Mulenga are not too far in terms of fitness."

Having made some good signings recently, as they look to avoid fighting for relegation again in the new season, Dlamini can’t wait to test his squad against a Pirates side in their opening match of the DStv Premiership.

“It’s our first game of the season, and it is a big game. We are playing a good side in Orlando Pirates, and we are expecting a tough game,” Dlamini said.

“Pirates are a good attacking team, and their football is always like that. They made good signings also. We signed good players too, thanks to the chairman [Sandile Zungu] for moving very fast to get the players that are here now.”