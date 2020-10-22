Ncikazi's mission is to steer Arrows to top eight

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi says he prefers not to promise anything as he only wants to be judged by results as he prepares to lead the team this upcoming season.

Arrows opted for continuity and placed their faith in Ncikazi, who has been appointed as the successor to Steve Komphela as their new head coach.

The 51-year old tactician was an assistant coach to Komphela, who has left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

He revealed that his mandate is to guide the team to a top-eight spot this season and to improve their 12th-place position they achieved this previous campaign.

“I prefer to promise less and deliver more, talk less and work harder. Our management gave us a simple objective. They have requested that the team perform better than the previous season,” Ncikazi told the Arrows media department.

“We shall do our best to achieve this objective. I hope that we will work together productively with everybody within our team to help the club grow.”