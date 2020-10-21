Ofori 'must wait for his chance' at Pirates

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Avril Phali thinks new shot-stopper Richard Ofori must wait for his chance at the club as Wayne Sandilands has been on top of his game.

Pirates yesterday confirmed the signing of Ofori from Maritzburg United, where he was a first-choice goalie for the past two years.

Sandilands has made the No.1 jersey his own at the Buccaneers after keeping 12 clean sheets last season.

He also did well towards the end of the last campaign during the bio-bubble and kept a clean sheet as Pirates edged Cape Town City 1-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the weekend.

Phali, who played for the Buccaneers between 2006 and 2007, says though Ofori will bring more stability in the goalkeeping department, he must wait for his chance.

“I think he must wait because Sandilands has been doing well. He is aware that if he can make a mistake, Ofori is around,” Phali told Sowetan yesterday.

“This is a good signing for Pirates. A goalkeeper is like a house foundation. If that foundation is not strong, then the house will not be proper.”