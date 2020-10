Feutmba agrees it's time for Downs' veterans to leave

The names of Antony Laffor, Phakamani Mahlambi, Tiyani Mabunda and even new recruit George Maluleka are top on the list of players who are understood to be on their way out of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following their shock 0-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the weekend, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi reiterated their aim to trim their squad, having recently made almost a dozen of signings.

As things stand, Sundowns boast close to 40 players, despite having already sent the likes of Sammy Seabi (Swallows), Nicholus Lukhubeni (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) and Gadinkame Modise (Maritzburg United) out on loan.

The arrival of marquee players such as Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margeman, Peter Shalulile and Aubrey Modiba among many others has cast doubts on the future of fringe players at the Tshwane side.

Speculation indicates the 35-year-old Laffor, Mahlambi alongside Mabunda, who is three years younger than Laffor, will be sacrificed to clear more space for the newcomers.