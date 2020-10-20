Zwane‚ Shalulile‚ Nurkovic‚ Sirino vie for top prize: whopping R250 000 up for grabs at PSL Awards

The winner of the 2019-20 campaign’s Footballer of the Season prize at Thursday night’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards will pocket a whopping quarter-of-a-million Rand in one foul swoop.

The PSL Awards will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will also be televised.

The league released the amounts of prize money that will be won in each category on Tuesday and Footballer of the Season wins R250‚000.

The other major prizes in the headline Absa Premiership – which from next season becomes the DStv Premiership after a change in sponsors – are R200‚000 for Player's Player of the Season and R75‚000 for coach of the Season.

The Premiership goalkeeper‚ defender‚ midfielder and young player of the season all receive R50‚000. The same amount goes to the winners of the Absa-lutely awesome goal of the season and top goalscorer of the season in the league.