Sundowns' Mngqithi not bothered by false start

Mamelodi Sundowns’ loss to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday may have elicited fear that the club will struggle to maintain success without departed coach Pitso Mosimane.

Nevertheless, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who succeeded Mosimane jointly with Rulani Mokwena earlier this month, still cut a relaxed figure after the game, insisting there was no need to be flustered as he feels they controlled the game. Victor Letsoalo scored the goal that inflicted pain on the Tshwane giants.

“There’s no reason for me to be agitated. It’s was unfortunate of us to lose this match because I think we looked more stable. In possession we made some mistakes where we were caught on counter-attacks but we never looked like a team that was going to lose,’’ said Mngqithi.

“We had a little bit of dominance and balance in attack. We created some good moments [but we were] unfortunate to concede a foul from a situation that I thought was not even dangerous … they managed to get in between our defenders.’’