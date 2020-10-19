Erasmus's dependable presence clearly missed upfront
Citizens coach could beef up depleted squad
Lack of discipline by Cape Town City players could cost them valuable points in the new DStv Premiership campaign.
Days before the new season kicks off, coach Jan Riekerink is facing problems upfront. A player entrusted with the responsibility of filling the void left by Kermit Erasmus is facing a two-match suspension. Erasmus joined Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, and Fagrie Lakay, 23, is the replacement upfront.
But in his first game since the departure of Erasmus, Lakay allowed blood to rush to his head as he got an unnecessary red card in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal encounter at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
His two-footed tackle on Wayde Jooste 33 minutes into the first half made the difference in the defeat.
In the bio-bubble, Mpho Makola also got a red card in the 1-0 win over Pirates 33 minutes into the first half. If this trend continues, the Citizens may live to regret their behaviour in the field of play.
Fragrie’s dismissal coupled with new signing Aubrey Ngoma’s injury have left the Citizens thin ahead of their opener against Chippa United at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm. Although the Citizens played much better with 10 men against Pirates, the coach was quick to admit that he has a few concerns going into the first league game of the season.
“I’m disappointed,” said Riekerink. “Aubrey is still injured and couldn’t play against Pirates. We will be thin going into the next game. But we played well with a man down against Pirates.” The Dutch tactician said their goal is to finish in the Top 8 and everything else would be a bonus.
He hinted that he could still venture into the transfer market and add a few players to beef up the squad. The coach defended his striker and hopes he has learnt from his mistake in a big game against Pirates. “These things happen. The boy still has a lot to learn. We accept it as it’s part of football,” added Riekerink.
