Citizens coach could beef up depleted squad

Lack of discipline by Cape Town City players could cost them valuable points in the new DStv Premiership campaign.

Days before the new season kicks off, coach Jan Riekerink is facing problems upfront. A player entrusted with the responsibility of filling the void left by Kermit Erasmus is facing a two-match suspension. Erasmus joined Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago, and Fagrie Lakay, 23, is the replacement upfront.

But in his first game since the departure of Erasmus, Lakay allowed blood to rush to his head as he got an unnecessary red card in their 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal encounter at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

His two-footed tackle on Wayde Jooste 33 minutes into the first half made the difference in the defeat.