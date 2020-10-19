Bloemfontein Celtic humble star-studded Sundowns

A new era without Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns got off to an uninspiring start as Bloemfontein Celtic dumped them out of the MTN8 via a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium last night.

Victor Letsoalo netted the match’s only strike in the 69th minute. After conceding, Downs added more numbers upfront but Celtic managed to hold on to the lead until the end

In what was their maiden game since the departure of coach Mosimane, who abandoned them for Egyptian giants Al Ahly earlier this month, Sundowns new co-mentors Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena deployed a rather usual XI, with only three new faces starting.

Joining from Highlands Park on the back of finishing as last term’s joint top-scorer, level with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango, on 16 goals, Peter Shalulile made his full Downs debut alongside Haashim Domingo, who was snatched from Bidvest Wits, and Nyiko Mobbie, who was recalled from Stellenbosch, where he spent the entire last campaign on loan.