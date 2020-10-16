Barker wants to see Stellies survive

“We’ve made five signings so far, and we are still hoping to get a few players in before the transfer window closes next month. We have signed two international players, but it’s a struggle to get them into the country due to the travel restrictions. They should be in the country sometime next week. But they will not be part of our first league game,” said Barker.

“We are working closely with the sports ministry to get them here. I’m telling you, they are exciting players who will add value to our team,” said an excited Barker.

Stellies will play their home matches at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch this year and use Cape Town Stadium as an alternative. Last season, they were a closed chapter, but other teams know about them now.

“It was different last season. But now other teams know us. It’s going to be a challenging season, and we want to keep on improving and be better than we were last season. We laid a good foundation, and the plan is to accumulate more points and avoid relegation. I don’t have a mandate,” said Barker.

Stellies have opened their cheque book for Barker to sign any player he wants. But he says that he won’t make too many changes to his team.