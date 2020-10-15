Only Tyson fit to make Bucs debut against City

Heading into their MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has hinted that, out of all the new players, only Thulani Hlatshwayo is ready to make his debut, bemoaning lack of fitness and injuries to other new recruits.

Bolstering an already balanced squad, Pirates have signed more than five players. Bafana Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare, who joined yesterday, are among the top players headlining the list of newcomers.

“We have new signings like Tyson [Hlatshwayo], he’s 100% [fit], he can play 90 minutes, but others have to work on conditioning,’’ said Zinnbauer in a virtual media conference yesterday.

“The signings and what we’re doing in this moment is very good for me, but I explained this before... it’s not so easy to work with a player who’s not 100% in terms of conditioning. These players need a little more time."

The 50-year-old German coach also warned Monare, 31, that only hard work will see him win a slot in the team that already have more than four players such as Fortune Makaringe, Nkanyiso Zungu, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Ben Motshwari in his midfield position.