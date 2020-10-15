Maduka takes Nedbank Cup final lessons into MTN8

Bloemfontein Celtic coach John Maduka thinks the experience they gained in losing the Nedbank Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns last month will help them win the MTN8 title.

Celtic are still feeling the pain of losing that final to Sundowns and they have the opportunity to avenge that defeat when they meet in the MTN8 quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (6pm).

Maduka blamed stage fright for losing the final but he says they have more experience now than when they met last month and want redemption.

“It is more of a repeat of the Nedbank Cup final we played a few weeks ago. We are expecting a tough game against Sundowns, one of the good teams, like we all say,” Maduka told the media yesterday through a virtual conference.

“But the way we have prepared we know that we will compete and what we are looking forward to is to make sure that we do well for ourselves.

“We lost the final but now we have the opportunity to redeem ourselves as we do in every game, to try and win this match.