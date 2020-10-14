Tinkler hopes Chiefs are still rattled by tragic title loss

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler harbours a feeling that Kaizer Chiefs’ bitter end to the past season still lingers in their minds, hoping that can give the Team of Choice an edge.

Chiefs and Maritzburg will get their season under way when they trade blows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Amakhosi may boast a new coach in Gavin Hunt, who will make his debut on the day, having replaced Ernst Middendorp last month, but Tinkler reckons they haven’t healed from the heartache of losing the league title on the last day of the season. He intends to capitalise on this.

“That’s the hope. But I think obviously we’d only really know what state they are in psychologically when the referee blows that [first] whistle,’’ said Tinkler during a virtual media conference yesterday.

“Obviously you’d think that possibly those players would still be feeling the effects of having lost the league the way they lost the league.’’

Drawing their last game of the season 1-1 with Baroka, while Mamelodi Sundowns thumped Black Leopards 3-0, saw Chiefs surrender the title to the Brazilians.