Full throttle as Downs rope in Komphela

Soon after joining Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns as coaches, Steve Komphela has outlined their plans to surpass the success the club achieved from the previous coach Pitso Mosimane.

Komphela joined Sundowns yesterday as a senior coach from Golden Arrows and will work alongside Mngqithi and Mokwena.

Sundowns said that given his role, the 53-year-old would report to Mngqithi and Mokwena, and he was looking forward to working with them.

“What they have built has to be maintained in the worst-case scenario, but it has to be surpassed, which is what coach Manqoba and Rulani had mentioned.

“It is a great environment. I'm also aware that there are new players coming in, and they are in the same level of anxiety.”

Under the guidance of Mosimane, who went on to join Eguptian giants Al Ahly, Sundowns were by far the most successful club in SA as they clinched 11 trophies in eight years.