Grandiloquent coach looks forward to working with Mngqithi and Mokwena
Full throttle as Downs rope in Komphela
Soon after joining Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena at Mamelodi Sundowns as coaches, Steve Komphela has outlined their plans to surpass the success the club achieved from the previous coach Pitso Mosimane.
Komphela joined Sundowns yesterday as a senior coach from Golden Arrows and will work alongside Mngqithi and Mokwena.
Sundowns said that given his role, the 53-year-old would report to Mngqithi and Mokwena, and he was looking forward to working with them.
“What they have built has to be maintained in the worst-case scenario, but it has to be surpassed, which is what coach Manqoba and Rulani had mentioned.
“It is a great environment. I'm also aware that there are new players coming in, and they are in the same level of anxiety.”
Under the guidance of Mosimane, who went on to join Eguptian giants Al Ahly, Sundowns were by far the most successful club in SA as they clinched 11 trophies in eight years.
Komphela, however, believes the brains he is going to add to the team can help the club maintain their success. “I’m delighted to be part of this great team, very successful, and for one joining a team of this calibre, expectations will always be there,” Komphela said.
“And beyond that, joining coach Rulani and coach Manqoba at their head coach positions is all about coming and sharing brains and thinking in the best interest of the club.
“Also, thank you to the president and his board for the great opportunity. I’m also excited for Mamelodi Sundowns and looking forward to meeting the yellow nation and the passionate supporters of the club.
“We all know how they look, setting the trend, respect the club, and how they love the club. We appreciate being here. There is a great learning experience for me, and also, there is an opportunity for them to learn a little bit of who I am because we know each other from afar."
Komphela wasted no time in making himself at home in Chloorkop as he immediately put on Sundowns fear for his first training yesterday.
In filling the void left by Komphela, Arrows will promote Mandla Ncikazi to the top job, who will be assisted by Mabhuti Khanyeza.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.