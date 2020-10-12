Soccer fans still barred from matches as PSL kicks off

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) 2020/21 season will kick off without spectators until further notice, but media houses can now send one journalist each.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has gazetted regulations giving sports the green light to return to action, but no spectators will be allowed into stadiums. SA football supporters have been barred from stadiums since the PSL suspended league matches in March. The status quo remained when the season was wrapped up.

Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe at FNB Stadium next month is also affected.

Professional and amateur sport also received the thumbs up to return. Athletes are also allowed to return to training.

International sport is allowed for countries with a low or medium Covid-19 infections and transmission rates.