Evergreen midfielder not short of potential suitors
Maluleke: I still have a lot to offer in football
Jabulani Maluleke insists retirement is the furthest thing from his mind.
The 38-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the Premier Soccer League, having made his debut in 2005 for Dangerous Darkies.
Maluleke is currently clubless after he parted ways with Polokwane City following their relegation to the GladAfrica Championship at the end of last season.
He feels he still has a lot to offer and is not planning to hang up his boots any time soon.
“I’ve never thought about that [retirement] ... I will continue playing until my body says otherwise,” Maluleke told Sowetan yesterday.
“At the moment I’m still in good shape and I won’t retire. I still have a lot to offer in football."
When asked about his next move, the veteran midfielder said he was still weighing up options from the offers he had received from various Premiership teams.
“I have received offers from a few teams, and I will look at them when I return from home. There are things I’m currently busy with at the moment outside football and once I finish that I will start looking at those offers. People will see me in action again.”
One of the teams who have shown interest in his services are Black Leopards, a club he played for earlier in his career before moving to SuperSport United in 2009.
Having joined City in 2014 after parting ways with SuperSport, Maluleke has been influential in guiding the younger players in the team with his experience, as their captain.
In one of the club's highest achievements, the Tshiawelo-born player helped Rise and Shine to finish fifth in the Premiership in the 2018/19 season.
He lifted the league title in 2009/10 as well as the Nedbank Cup in 2012 with SuperSport.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.