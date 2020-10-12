Maluleke: I still have a lot to offer in football

Jabulani Maluleke insists retirement is the furthest thing from his mind.

The 38-year-old is one of the longest-serving players in the Premier Soccer League, having made his debut in 2005 for Dangerous Darkies.

Maluleke is currently clubless after he parted ways with Polokwane City following their relegation to the GladAfrica Championship at the end of last season.

He feels he still has a lot to offer and is not planning to hang up his boots any time soon.

“I’ve never thought about that [retirement] ... I will continue playing until my body says otherwise,” Maluleke told Sowetan yesterday.

“At the moment I’m still in good shape and I won’t retire. I still have a lot to offer in football."

When asked about his next move, the veteran midfielder said he was still weighing up options from the offers he had received from various Premiership teams.