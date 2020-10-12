Da Gama extends olive branch to Sundowns

Former Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama has issued a heartfelt apology to treble-winning Mamelodi Sundowns.

The coach unreservedly apologised to the Brazilians for tipping Kaizer Chiefs to win the Premiership title ahead of Sundowns in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Tshwane-based outfit eventually pipped the Soweto giants to the league title on the final day of last season when they thumped Black Leopards 3-0, while on the other side Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka.

Da Gama was vocal in his support for Chiefs to clinch the title, but he now regrets his words and wishes to take them back. The outspoken mentor believes that his words may have cost him a potential job at Sundowns.

“I want to teach people about the word extrapolation when you say one word and others take something out of it and use it the wrong way. I said, based on what was happening at the time, it would be good for Chiefs to go on and win it, not because I hate Sundowns.

"I said if Chiefs win the league title, it would be good for South African football in general. I categorically want to apologise to Sundowns because my words upset influential people in their camp. I want to say that I’m sorry,” said Da Gama.