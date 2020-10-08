Bafana crowd favourite looking forward to playing for his country again
Tau still finding his feet at Anderlecht
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is slowly adjusting to life at his new club Anderlecht in the Belgian Premier Division. The 26-year-old is on loan from English Premiership outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.
Tau, who arrived in SA for Bafana Bafana’s Fifa international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg yesterday, is looking forward to playing for his country again...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.