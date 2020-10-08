Bafana crowd favourite looking forward to playing for his country again

Tau still finding his feet at Anderlecht

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is slowly adjusting to life at his new club Anderlecht in the Belgian Premier Division. The 26-year-old is on loan from English Premiership outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.



Tau, who arrived in SA for Bafana Bafana’s Fifa international friendly matches against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg yesterday, is looking forward to playing for his country again...