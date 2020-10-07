Tshakhuma a 'closed book' to United coach

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has described new kids on the block Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as a closed book.

The PSL announced the MTN8 quarterfinal fixture, and the holders SuperSport will lock horns with the Venda-based outfit. Tembo says that he is worried by the opposition as he is in the dark about how they will line-up against his boys on October 17 at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

TTM, who bought the status of one of the oldest teams in the PSL, Bidvest Wits, at the end of last season, are yet to announce the coach who will lead the team in the new season.

“We don’t know anything about them, but they know everything about us. They are a closed chapter, and we don’t even know who their coach is. It’s hard to plan against such a team because you are in the dark,” Tembo said.

TTM have already signed experienced PSL stars such as Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Molangoane, but Tembo does not know the makeup of the rest of their team. However, the 50-year-old Zimbabwean mentor is optimistic that his team will successfully defend the cup.

Trips to Limpopo can be daunting, but the good thing is that the Tshwane giants will play the match at an empty stadium.

Tembo led Matsatsantsa a Pitori to the Wafa-Wafa title last season to win his first major trophy as a professional football head coach. He guided the three-time Premiership champions in fifth place with 50 points from 30 matches in the 2019-20 season. TTM are in the MTN8 after replacing Wits, who finished in fourth place.

MTN8 fixtures

October 17: TTM v SuperSport, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3pm; Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City, Orlando Stadium, 6pm

October 18: Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United, FNB Stadium, 3pm; Mamelodi Sundowns v Bloemfontein Celtic, Lucas Moripe Stadium