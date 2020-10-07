Sithebe hopes to make most of Bafana call-up

Siyemthemba Sithebe has described his late Bafana Bafana call-up as long overdue and can’t wait to showcase his talent in the national team colours.

The AmaZulu midfielder was called on Monday to replace Kurt Abrahams who did not report for camp ahead of Bafana’s friendly against Namibia tomorrow at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (7pm) and Zambia on Sunday at the same venue in Rustenburg.

Abrahams has not trained for two weeks due to the reported Covid-19 cases at his Belgium club Westerlo and was advised not to report for camp with Bafana.

“The feeling is good. I don’t want to lie because I have been waiting for a long time for the call-up,” Sithebe told Safa media yesterday.

“I’m very happy ... I don’t know what to say. I think I will bring a lot to help the team going forward. But most importantly, I must be myself. The most important thing is to help the team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and win all the games we are going to play.”

The 27-year-old dread-locked player from Newcastle has been one of AmaZulu’s most influential players for the last three years and he is now looking forward to making his international debut.

“It feels good to be here for me. It is an achievement because these players who are here are my opponents but now they are my teammates.”

Bafana are using the two friendly matches to prepare for their 2022 Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome-and-Principe in Group C next month.

Meanwhile, striker Luther Singh sees his return to the senior national side as a chance to cement his place in the team. The Portugal-based forward says he is looking forward to possibly playing alongside Kermit Erasmus upfront.

“It is always a great opportunity and honour for me to represent my country regardless of the age group or whatever,” Singh said.

“It is always an honour and it feels good to be back in the national team after a long time. Once again I’m grateful for the opportunity that I got.

"The quality that we have here, I feel like I can learn a lot from certain players, so it is just for me to come here and express myself and learn from the players that we have here.”