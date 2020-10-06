New Leopards coach no stranger to African football

All eyes will be on the newly appointed Black Leopards coach Patrick Aussems to see if he can transform the fortunes of Lidoda Duvha next season.



The 55-year-old former Belgian international says he has been to Mzansi in the past and played friendly matches against Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during his stint as the coach of Tanzanian club Simba SC...