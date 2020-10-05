Cavin Johnson named as one of coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistants at Egyptian powerhouses Al-Ahly

Giants take gigantic step. This is how best one can describe the move by accomplished football coach Cavin Johnson

Johnson has joined equally successful coach Pitso Mosimane who has already registered a win in his first assignment with Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday.

“We’ve talking about it for two days now and yes I have joined Pitso as his assistant coach at Al Ahly,” confirmed the 61-year-old mentor who has been out of the job since parting ways with Black Leopards in February.

Johnson had success with a number of Premier Soccer League clubs, including the now-defunct Platinum Stars. Johnson, who has talent to spot untapped talent including Steven Pienaar, added: “I am up to the challenge and remember that I have been out of the business for some time now.

Joining Al Ahly – the Club of the Century in African Football - is an honour, really, for me. Yes, it is going to be the challenge for us but I trust my football. I have been as assistant coach before at Sundowns and Platinum Stars, so I know what it takes to be in that position and most importantly what is required of you.