Aussems comes with a wealth of African experience under his belt

Belgian joins Black Leopards as coach

05 October 2020 - 09:07
Former Belgian footballer Patrick Aussems has arrived in the country to take up his position as head coach of Black Leopards, club spokesperson Berry Ramunenyiwa has announced.

He said the 55-year-old coach who guided Simba to the Tanzanian Premier League title in 2018-19 and also helped the club to reach the quarterfinal of the African Champions League, losing out to TP Mazembe, arrived in SA on Saturday.

“Lidoda Duvha is delighted and welcomes him to one of South Africa’s [best] supported team[s]. We are looking forward to working with a coach of his caliber [sic]. Black Leopards management is confident that his contributions will take the team back to winning ways.He will be  introduced to the players and supporters of Lidoda Duvha as soon as possible while crafting plans for the up-coming Premiers Soccer League season.”

Aussems also worked as national technical director of the Benin Football Federation and as Benin national coach in the past

Aussems is reportedly also former head coach of FC Chengdu Blades in China before moving to coach AC Leopards in Congo-Brazzaville. 

Other career stops reveal a stint with Al Hilal in Sudan.

