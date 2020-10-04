Arthur Zwane has welcomed his new Kaizer Chiefs assistant-coach Dillon Sheppard to the club's training centre in Naturena.

Zwane asks Sheppard about his take on Chiefs' Village.

"The Village. Unbelievable‚" Sheppard says.

"You know‚ I've been blessed to have played in Europe. I've been at some big clubs‚ and I must say that I was totally shocked coming in here.

"Going into the offices‚ going into the analysts rooms‚ going down to the pitch‚ getting a feel of the whole village.

"You even took me across to the youth set-up‚ we even went and looked at the board and lodging for the kids. Unbelievable.

"You know‚ it's an environment where you can see that it breathes football.

"I don't even live that far away.

"You always drive past and you don't even realise that this is like a dream for any youngster‚ and a dream for myself being a coach and coming inside here to be a part of this set-up. And‚ like say‚ I was hugely blown away."