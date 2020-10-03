Soccer

Liverpool forward Mane tests positive for Covid-19

By Reuters - 03 October 2020 - 14:42
Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.
Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.
Image: REUTERS

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become the second player from the English Premier League champions to test positive for Covid-19 this week.

The club said in a statement on Friday that the Senegalese, who scored in Monday's 3-1 league win over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

On Tuesday, Liverpool's new midfield signing Thiago Alcantara tested positive and was also reported to be displaying minor symptoms.

"Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," said the statement.

Irvin Khoza breaks down return of the PSL: ‘This was not a one-man show’

Irvin Khoza has thanked the contributors‚ including the government and SA Football Association (Safa)‚ who have played a role in the Premier Soccer ...
Sport
1 month ago

Irvin Khoza confirms PSL return

After weeks of uncertainty, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed their programme will resume on August 8.
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X