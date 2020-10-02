Soccer

WATCH | Mosimane tours magnificent facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club

By Marc Strydom - 02 October 2020 - 19:08
Pitso Mosimane tours Al Ahly Sports Club's complex.
Image: Al Ahly SC/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane has been introduced to the facilities at Al Ahly Sports Club’s magnificent main complex on Zamalek Island in Cairo.

Videos released by Al Ahly — one edited and one live — showed Mosimane being given the grand tour of the changerooms‚ trophy room and general sports facilities of the 113-year-old African Club of the Century at their complex on the banks of the Nile.

Mosimane has signed a two-year contract with Africa’s most successful club — the eight-time Caf Champions League winners and 42-time Egyptian league champions — having resigned as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night.

Mosimane toured the facility with the two ex-Sundowns technical staff members he has arrived with at Ahly — fitness trainer Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba.  

