Striker 'tired' of regular relegation fights

Themba Ndlovu hopes for better season at Leopards

Black Leopards striker Themba “Messi” Ndlovu is hoping for a change of fortune for his club in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership new season.



Lidoda Duvha are regular relegation campaigners, and it didn’t come as a surprise when they retained their league status via the playoffs in the 2019-20 season in the bio-bubble...