Gould promises to reveal a lot in his autobiography

PSL hardman Morgan Gould softens up as author

One of the longest serving players in the Premier Soccer League Morgan Gould is planning to release his autobiography soon.



The defence hardman who started his career with Jomo Cosmos in 2001 and later played for SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs, recently ended his stint with Stellenbosch FC. But he says retirement is the last thing on his mind, as he searches for a new PSL home. ..