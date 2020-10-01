PSL fixture breather as Telkom bows out

Telkom's decision to pull out of the Premier Soccer League's list of sponsors has been met with mixed reaction by coaches.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza confirmed yesterday that the Telkom Knockout will not be played in the new season, after the telecommunications giant opted out of the sponsorship after 14 years.

With the new season set to start on October 17, with MTN8 competition to kick-start the proceedings, Khoza said it was a blessing in disguise that they won’t have the competition this year.

“It gives us the dates to congest the fixtures the best way we can to finish the season latest early June,” Khoza said yesterday.

“Telkom has been a very good sponsor of ours but they are out. I can announce that next season somebody will take up space in that competition. This year we didn’t want to have that space because of the congestion that we’ve already experienced.”

However, Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler and TS Galaxy’s Dan Malesela shared different opinions about it.

Tinkler said it is a bad idea as the league will be losing money from not having a replacement for the competition.

“I think that shows you what just happened because of the coronavirus,” Tinkler told Sowetan.

“I think it is a bad thing because it means less sponsorship to the league. You are losing a cup competition.”

Tinkler, who reached the final of the TKO last year but lost out to Mamelodi Sundowns, did admit that in terms of fixture congestion it will help not having this competition.