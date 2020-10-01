PSL awards set to be low-budget affair
The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Premier Soccer League to tighten its belt.
Don’t expect a glamorous PSL awards ceremony when the cream of the crop in Mzansi football gather under the same roof to crown the top achievers of the 2019-20 season, as the league has a limited budget to stage the event...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.