Keegan Ritchie free and open to offers
Former Bidvest Wits defender Keegan Ritchie remains optimistic that he will find a new team soon.
Ritchie, who is a free agent after his contract with now-defunct Wits ended, is currently training with Swallows FC as he hopes to impress their technical team to earn a contract...
