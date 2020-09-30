Soccer

Tembo concedes losing industrious left winger is a blow

Sundowns-bound Modiba skips SuperSport training

By Charles Baloyi - 30 September 2020 - 09:29

SuperSport United players and the members of the technical team reported for a pre-season training camp on Monday, but their talisman Aubrey Modiba was missing in action. 

The 25-year-old left winger is not part of Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori training camp because he has handed in a transfer request, Sowetan has established...

