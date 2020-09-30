Safa awaits minister's nod on Bafana friendlies

The SA Football Association (Safa) is waiting for sport minister, Nathi Mthethwa, to give them the green light to continue with their preparations for next month's friendly matches.



Safa has scheduled friendly matches for Bafana Bafana against Zambia and Namibia during the Fifa international break on October 8 and 11 in Rustenburg, North West...