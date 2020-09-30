'I'm rooting for Manyama for PSL gong'

Themba Zwane revealed that he will vote for Lebogang Manyama for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Players' Player of the Season award.

Yesterday the Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder was named the inaugural winner of SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) Men’s Footballer of the Season award. He beat the same Manyama, Hlompho Kekana, Samir Nurkovic and Peter Shalulile to the award.

The PSL are yet to announce the nominees for this year’s awards but Zwane said Manyama’s performance at Chiefs must also be recognised.

“To be honest I will vote for Lebo Manyama. He has done well for Chiefs by creating and scoring crucial goals for them,” Zwane told Safja.

Manyama ended the season with the most assists (nine) and scored six goals for Amakhosi.

“He was making Chiefs play. He had a lot of energy, good passing and he is improving every game. So I will vote for him.”

Zwane had his ups and downs during the season but came good in Sundowns dramatic run to the third title in a row. He scored an impressive 11 goals and provided countless assists to his fellow attackers (seven).