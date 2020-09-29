'The issue was with new owners TTM'
Wits players receive outstanding salaries
Bidvest Wits CEO Alan Fainman has confirmed that they have managed to pay all their former players’ salaries yesterday.
After some players vented their frustration when the club didn’t pay full salaries at the weekend, they have now received their monies...
