Former board member refuses to accept letter of reprimand
Ravele turns to Mthethwa in battle with TSA
Former Tennis SA (TSA) board member Ntambi Ravele is hoping for a positive response from the minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa, after she refused to accept a letter of reprimand from the tennis governing body.
The veteran sports administrator, who controversially resigned as a board member of TSA last week, has written a third letter to the minister requesting a meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.