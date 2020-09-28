Former board member refuses to accept letter of reprimand

Ravele turns to Mthethwa in battle with TSA

Former Tennis SA (TSA) board member Ntambi Ravele is hoping for a positive response from the minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa, after she refused to accept a letter of reprimand from the tennis governing body.



The veteran sports administrator, who controversially resigned as a board member of TSA last week, has written a third letter to the minister requesting a meeting...