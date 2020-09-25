Maritzburg United sign Ntshangase on permanent deal

Maritzburg United have confirmed that influential central midfielder Phumlani Ntshangase has signed a permanent two-year deal at the club.

The midfield enforcer has proved a vital cog in the Team of Choice‚ even though injuries meant he made just 15 Premiership appearances.

Ntshangase’s arrival on loan from Bidvest Wits last season was a key piece in coach Eric Tinkler’s puzzle turning United from relegation battlers in 2018-19‚ where they survived via the playoffs‚ to creditable seventh-placed finishers in 2019-20.

Ntshangase signs as a free agent with his contract at Wits – whose franchise has been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC – having expired.

“I’m so excited and happy to have signed my contract with the team‚” Ntshangase said.

“I had a great season with Maritzburg last season on loan. Now staying with the team permanently is a blessing for me.

“This is a great team. I enjoyed everything with the guys last season and now I’m looking forward to continuing where we left off in the league.