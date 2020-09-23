No hard feelings, it's football – midfielder Madondo

Baroka dismisses players 'without coach's opinion'

Without consulting with coach Dylan Kerr, Baroka management has decided to terminate the contracts of a number of players.



Midfielder Khulekani Madondo and goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini headline the mass exodus list. This is according to a reliable source at Baroka. The informant further revealed Kerr played no role in signing prodigy midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko, formerly of Orlando Pirates, and Oscarine Masuluke recently...