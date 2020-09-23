No hard feelings, it's football – midfielder Madondo
Baroka dismisses players 'without coach's opinion'
Without consulting with coach Dylan Kerr, Baroka management has decided to terminate the contracts of a number of players.
Midfielder Khulekani Madondo and goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini headline the mass exodus list. This is according to a reliable source at Baroka. The informant further revealed Kerr played no role in signing prodigy midfielder Augustine Mahlonoko, formerly of Orlando Pirates, and Oscarine Masuluke recently...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.